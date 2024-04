SKYX Platforms Corp.: SKYX Announces Issuance of 8 Additional New Patents in the U.S. and International including China, Europe and 2 Patents in India, for its Advanced, Smart Home and AI Platform Technologies

SKYX Enhances its Robust Patent Portfolio Which Now Totals over 90 Issued and Pending Patents with over 30 Issued Patents



SKYX's Patents Enable and Enhance Performance of Smart Home and AI sensors in Addition to Home Safety Sensors

MIAMI, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a "SKYX Technologies"), a highly disruptive smart platform technology company with over 90 issued and pending patents in US and globally, and over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, announced today the issuance of 8 additional new patents in the U.S. and internationally including China, Europe and 2 patents in India, for its advanced and smart platform technologies.

The 8 additional patent issuances cover SKYX's advanced plug and play and smart home platform technologies, enabling the usage of smart home and AI sensors in addition to home safety sensors. This brings the Company's intellectual property portfolio to a total of over 90 issued and pending patents, 30 of which are issued patents covering SKYX's advanced plug and play and smart home platform technologies for the smart home, AI, electrical, and lighting industries.

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said, "We are proud to announce these additional 8 new patent issuances, which further strengthen our global robust intellectual property portfolio in the important area of our advanced safe, smart homes and sensor technologies. These advancements position SKYX to be a leading technology provider of smart home platforms for the smart home, electrical and lighting industries. Taken together, we are well positioned to create sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term."

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 90 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

