Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Enters the Sales Management Software Space with the Acquisition of WeSuite

Recent Acquisition Strengthens its Position in the Alarm and Security Vertical

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of WeSuite, an industry leader in sales management software solutions tailored for the security and technology services sectors.

Since its inception in 2008, WeSuite has led the charge in transforming sales management with comprehensive solutions that streamline complex processes. The innovative suite begins with WeOpportunity, a platform designed to boost sales prospecting, lead generation, and pipeline management, positioning businesses for success in a competitive market. WeEstimate further elevates the suite by offering sales teams control over configuration, pricing, and quoting, complemented by a framework for approvals, contracts, and commissions. Additionally, QuoteAnywhere caters to field sales professionals with real-time, interactive quoting through visualization and product positioning. Collectively, these offerings highlight WeSuite's dedication to innovation by providing the necessary tools for clients and partners to thrive in a dynamic business landscape.

"Our goal is to ensure the future of our incredible and dedicated team, and to continue to provide our clients the best of breed software WeSuite is known for," said Tracy Larson, WeSuite's President, and Michael Fazio, WeSuite's Chief Technology Officer, in a joint statement. "We are extremely excited to be a part of a company that will continue to enhance our legacy and has an existing global presence in the security software space."

Valsoft is delighted to confirm that founders Tracy & Michael will maintain their current roles at WeSuite following the acquisition, ensuring continuity of the exceptional leadership and innovative ethos that have been integral to WeSuite's achievements.

"We are excited about the opportunities WeSuite will bring to our sales management portfolio," said Gustavo Vargas, Operating Partner of Valsoft's operational arm, Aspire Software. "WeSuite's unmatched commitment to client satisfaction, coupled with a strong management team and solid product offerings, will unlock great opportunities for customers, employees and other Valsoft businesses in related industries."

This latest acquisition marks the first company in the sales management software industry to join the Valsoft family, broadening our solutions within the security vertical. Working with Aspire Software, Valsoft's operating division, WeSuite will have the opportunity to further strengthen their presence in the market while being ideally positioned for significant product and service improvements while leveraging the Valsoft network.

About WeSuite:

Established in 2008, WeSuite offers a sales management software tailored for the electronic security and technology integration sectors. Co-founded by Tracy Larson (President) and Michael Fazio (CTO), the company's primary goal was to streamline the quoting process in an industry characterized by significant price fluctuations. https://www.wesuite.com/

About Valsoft Corporation:

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more: www.valsoftcorp.com

Valsoft was represented internally by Ambra Del Busso (Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel), and Elisa Marcon (Corporate Paralegal). WeSuite LLC was represented by Priolet & Associates, P.C.

