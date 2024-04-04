Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - Following an international call for proposals Rafael Lozano-Hemmer has been selected to install a new permanent artwork called Unfinished Arch.

Unfinished Arch by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer. Image courtesy of Waterfront Toronto

Unfinished Arch will be the first permanent installation in Canada by acclaimed artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer. This installation demonstrates the impact of Waterfront Toronto's public art program and will solidify Toronto's waterfront as a destination for innovative and community-enhancing artwork.

The participatory artwork will be a 9-meter-tall incomplete arch that will extend over the southern lawn of Sherbourne Common with one end of the arch left suspended in the air. Visitors will be enticed to complete the arch by interacting with its floating edge. Once contact is made with the floating end of the art piece, the arch will illuminate until the participant removes their hands from the piece.

This installation will be the destination piece within the East Bayfront Master Public Art Plan complementing existing art pieces in East Bayfront, including LIGHTKEEPER in Aitken Place Park and Light Showers in Sherbourne Common North. Unfinished Arch will be fabricated in Toronto by Eventscape and is anticipated to be completed in summer 2025.

Waterfront Toronto's public art program supports the revitalization of the waterfront by enhancing the cultural vibrancy and helping create complete communities. Unfinished Arch will become an interactive landmark attraction bringing people together on the water's edge.

"We're excited to bring Unfinished Arch to the waterfront as the centerpiece of Waterfront Toronto's public art master plan for East Bayfront. This new permanent art installation will anchor Toronto's waterfront as a leading arts and culture destination, creating economic benefits through increased tourism and creating a vibrant community."

- George Zegarac, President and CEO, Waterfront Toronto

"I am excited for my first permanent public art commission in Canada to be on Toronto's waterfront. Unfinished Arch alludes to the familiar paraboloid shape found in many mid-century modern arches, and its perplexing, truncated nature gives way to a civic engagement: visitors may wish to "complete" the arch by stretching their arms to ground it. The project was designed with accessibility in mind: visitors of all heights can reach the suspended end of the arch, while tactile pavement tiles and a locator tone help guide the visually impaired."

- Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Artist

"I'm thrilled that Unfinished Arch has been selected as the landmark art piece for the East Bayfront. Accessible and interactive public art is vital to making creative experiences available to all as we continue to build this new waterfront community."

- Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik, Councillor Ward 10 (Spadina-Fort York)

About Waterfront Toronto

Waterfront Toronto was created in 2001 by the governments of Canada and Ontario and the City of Toronto to catalyze public and private investment on the waterfront. It is working to create a vibrant, connected waterfront that belongs to everyone. In addition to attracting private investment and jobs, Waterfront Toronto promotes the social and ecological health of the area, making it a landmark of 21st century urbanism. Learn more: www.waterfrontoronto.ca

About Rafael Lozano-Hemmer

Rafale Lozano-Hemmer was born in Mexico City in 1967, lives and works in Montréal. A Mexican-Canadian media artist, he creates platforms for public participation by using technologies such as robotic lights, digital fountains, computerized surveillance, media walls, and telematic networks. Inspired by phantasmagoria, carnival, and animatronics, his interactive works are "anti-monuments for people to self-represent. Please read further on his website: www.lozano-hemmer.com

About Atelier Lozano-Hemmer

Atelier Lozano-Hemmer is an artist studio in Montréal dedicated to the development and presentation of media art. Established in 2003, the studio comprises a team of twenty-six full-time employees from ten countries-architects, programmers, artists, scientists, writers, designers and musicians. The team is split between Antimodular Research, an R&D company; Vectorial, a production company; and Antimetric Institute, a non-profit organization. The Atelier is proud to run a progressive environment featuring gender equity, an active social practice, and continuing philanthropic projects.

