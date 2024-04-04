Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp
A total of 1,272,434 own shares held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nordea Bank Abp's variable remuneration programmes.
Based on the resolution of the Board of Directors announced on 21 March 2024, Nordea has transferred 1,272,434 own shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of its variable remuneration programmes.
Following the transfer of own shares, Nordea holds 3,514,881 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.
For further information:
Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 18.00 EET on 4 April 2024.
