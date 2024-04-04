Asure Software: Asure to Offer Clients Proactive Health Management Plan Access in Coordination with Key Benefit Administrators

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) ("Asure" or "the Company"), a provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions and services, has announced a partnership with Key Benefit Administrators (KBA), among the largest third-party administrators in the country. The partnership plans to offer innovative Proactive Health Management Plan (PHMP) solutions to Asure's vast client base, which will provide improved access to proven, patented, and comprehensive population health programs and services.

Pat Goepel, CEO of Asure Software: "At Asure, we are constantly seeking ways to provide our clients with solutions that add value to their businesses and enhance the well-being of their employees. Partnering with Key Benefit Administrators to offer PHMP is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the HCM space. We believe this partnership will empower businesses to invest in their most valuable asset - their people."

Asure's partnership with KBA on PHMP allows its enterprise client base to transform employee health while reducing costs for both the employer and employee. Through the integration of PHMP into its suite of services, Asure's clients will now be able to offer their employees a wealth of health management tools and services at no net cost to the business.

The PHMP offers a wide range of health services, such as telehealth services, biometric & DNA screenings, health risk assessments, concierge access to nurses, nutritionists, wellness coaches, and more.

For more information about the partnership and how to take advantage of PHMP through Asure, please visit https://offers.asuresoftware.com/phmp .

For more information about the company's services, latest news, and ongoing initiatives, visit https://www.asuresoftware.com

About Asure Software

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.

About Spotlight Growth

SpotlightGrowth.com is a digital hub for micro-caps, small-caps, venture capital, private equity, crowdfunding, cryptocurrency, and other emerging growth investors. SpotlightGrowth.com serves as our media subsidiary and provides insights on small-cap companies. Follow us on social media: Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Reddit; and YouTube.

