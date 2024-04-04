PotlatchDeltic: Opportunities for Recreation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Our foresters endeavor to manage our timberlands on a sustainable basis and protect water quality, wildlife, and biodiversity. PotlatchDeltic is proud of our timberlands and the legacy we are protecting for the future. Because we are so connected to the communities where we operate and because we believe that one way people come to appreciate the value of a forest is through recreation, most of our timberlands are available to the public for certain recreational uses.

In Idaho, our timberlands offer a majestic landscape and spectacular recreational opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts. Our timberlands are a favorite retreat for hunting, fly fishing, camping, and exploring the outdoors. We have leased day use recreational access on over 567,000 acres of Idaho timberland to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. This lease allows the public to recreate on certain portions of PotlatchDeltic's Idaho timberlands. In addition, we offer exclusive campsite leases in some exceptional areas in North Idaho.

Our timberlands in the Southeast are ideal for fishing, hunting, and camping. We offer exclusive leases for recreation and hunting access throughout our southern timberlands. Typically, groups and individuals purchase annual leases and often return to their lease sites for many years as their place to "get away from it all."

As the population of the United States continues to grow and land use patterns change, we believe the ability to connect with forests will become increasingly important. Visitors to our timberlands may engage in a wide range of activities including camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, or wildlife watching. Our timberlands provide opportunities for solitude, experiences for friends, or memories with family. Our communities can explore the lands we manage as stewards of our forests for the generations to follow.

