Hardman & Co Research on The International Stock Exchange (TISE): Very strong full-year performance



04-Apr-2024 / 16:46 GMT/BST

The International Stock Exchange (TISE) had a very good year in 2023, with revenue up 9% to £10.8m and fully diluted EPS +18% to 170p, against a continued backdrop of subdued financial markets. Both figures were marginally ahead of our expectations. The performance, once again, demonstrates the resilience of the business with the strength of the repeating annual listing fees; since 2020, it has now paid out more in dividends than its then share price (650p). Our forecasts are largely unchanged, but we have raised our valuation range and added some 2025 projections.

