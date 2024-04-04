Supply Side: SupplySide East Introduces Event Platform for Enhanced Industry Matchmaking and Purposeful Connections

SECAUCUS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / SupplySide East, the essential East Coast event dedicated to ingredient sourcing, functional nutrition and supplements, announces the addition of supporting Event Platform and mobile app as an all-in-one event management tool to discover and deepen connections between attendees and exhibitors at SupplySide East (Meadowlands Convention Center in Secaucus, New Jersey, April 16-17). The matchmaking resource provides brand-new avenues for face-to-face interactions throughout various curated touchpoints on the show floor to fuel connectivity in the ever-growing health and nutrition industry.

The Event Platform will enable attendees and exhibitors to streamline brand exploration, utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) driven matchmaking, leveraging each participant's profile to deliver best-in-class networking experiences. The Event Platform assists in driving intentional show planning to ensure beneficial relationships to produce advancement in the ingredient and functional food and beverage space, creating a healthier future together.

In addition to technological resources, on-site networking events will be available at the SupplySide Connect Hub including the session Accelerating Newcomers in the Industry, designed specifically for first-time participants. Colleagues can meet other new professionals to establish ties and expand reach. Speed Networking, available on each day of SupplySide East hosts lively dynamic icebreakers to spark ideas with fellow professionals to kickstart conversations, enhancing even more opportunities for interaction with peers and highly sought experts.

"By cultivating additional avenues for engagement, SupplySide East inspires creativity and unlocks potential for deepening the value of relationships, propelling both individuals and the industry towards greater success," remarks Danica Cullins, Senior Vice President of SupplySide. "The event is not just about expanding our circles, but about forging richer bonds that fuel innovation and collaboration to create a lasting impact to accelerate business all year long."

Alongside SupplySide East's commitment to increasing collaboration, progressing diversity among executive suites, corporate boards, research leadership and financial investment across the nutraceutical industry is a key pillar to the platform. The Women In Nutraceuticals (WIN) Gender Equity Networking Reception (April 17), provides insight into WIN's commitment to empowering women by supporting development of personal and professional practices and knowledge, promoting leadership and career growth opportunities of women in science and research.

The SupplySide Education Theater will also highlight eight sessions focused on topics ranging from animal nutrition and supply chain development to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations and formulation. Education on April 16 will also include sessions on The Maxobiome, offering The Business Case and Science for Microbiome Ingredients and as well as The State of Animal Nutrition providing Insights for 2024 and Beyond.

Extending the celebration, SupplySide East's Annual Happy Hour will take place April 16, as well as a Welcome Brunch on April 17. New to SupplySide East, the Headshot Lounge takes place on April 16 and 17. All professionals are invited to participate.

Registration is still open, visit? www.supplysideeast.com to attend the expo, April 16-17 in Secaucus, New Jersey. Industry press are encouraged to attend, registration is free and can be found on the Press Hub .

