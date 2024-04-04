Mary Kay Inc. Spearheads Ocean Conservation Efforts at the 11th Annual World Ocean Summit

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Mary Kay Inc., a global leader in women's empowerment and staunch advocate for sustainability, is once again at the forefront of global ocean conservation efforts. The beauty brand was proud to participate at the 11th Annual World Ocean Summit & Expo, held in Lisbon, Portugal, from March 11-13. As a bronze level sponsor for the second consecutive year, Mary Kay demonstrated its unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable blue economy as a private sector representative and through its long-standing collaboration with The Nature Conservancy (TNC).

The Annual World Ocean Summit & Expo, organized by Economist Impact, convened over 200 expert speakers and a diverse international audience to engage in meaningful discussions, workshops, and "How to" sessions. These gatherings focused on actionable solutions to some of the most pressing oceanic challenges, underlining the importance of collaborative efforts across sectors.

Sandra Silva, General Manager of Mary Kay Portugal, took an active role in the panel discussion titled "Developing Blue Nature-based Projects." Silva shared insights on the crucial need for collaborative efforts in marine conservation and highlighted the impact of incorporating gender perspectives in initiatives tackling climate change challenges and biodiversity loss.

"Mary Kay's participation at this year's World Ocean Summit was not only about reinforcing our dedication to ocean conservation, but also about spotlighting the essential role of women in these efforts," said Silva. "We believe that our collective actions today are pivotal for the preservation of marine ecosystems. All stakeholders left the summit with a clear vision on new synergies, a focus on actionable strategies, and soundproof solutions to enhance ocean stewardship."

Dr. Lizzie Mcleod, Global Ocean Director for The Nature Conservancy, expressed gratitude for their long-term and impactful relationship with Mary Kay. "Our strong collaboration stands as a testament to the power of joining forces across the scientific community and the private sector to improve ocean health. Mary Kay's support of marine conservation initiatives, including the Super Reefs project in Palau, is one example of our collective effort to ensure a healthy and resilient ocean."

Mary Kay has been working to elevate ocean health and coral reef awareness through its support of The Nature Conservancy for 37 years. Some of the most recent projects include the Super Reef restoration in the Asia Pacific region and other projects in Hawaii, Palau, the Marshall Islands, and Belize. These projects align with Mary Kay's mission to not only enrich lives but also to ensure the longevity and health of marine environments for future generations.

Mary Kay began supporting The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in 1987 and has now contributed to projects for more than three decades across 100 conservation projects around the globe.

As part of its mission to conserve the Earth's land and water, TNC aims to conserve 4 billion hectares of ocean by 2030-Including coral reefs.

Out of more than 1,500 articles published on coral reef sciences in OECD countries, 33% of authors were women. 1

13%-24% of women occupy senior positions in the EU's marine sciences sector. 2

In fisheries and aquaculture, 90% of women are more involved in less well-paid or unpaid work.3

About Mary Kay

Then. Now. Always. One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 35 countries. For 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter).

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters, and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably, and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 76 countries and territories -37 by direct conservation impact and 39 through partners- we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

