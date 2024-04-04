Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - AI was recently the latest 'shiny new toy' that enabled claims departments to delve into automation. Then, before we have even got up to speed, GenAI came on the scene to revolutionize claims from streamlining claims processing, to data insight, to fraud detection.

However, we have a lot of questions to answer before we can build a foundation for AI usage and really see these benefits.

What is AI? What can GenAI do? What should GenAI do? Where should we start?

Tune into our next webinar to get your answers - From AI to GenAI: Unlock the Potential for Claims (April 16th, 11am EST or On Demand)

Discover where AI and GenAI can most benefit you, and start seeing the impact now:

Develop your AI roadmap and decide on your comfort zone: Have impact with AI now, keeping human in the loop, and be ready to hit the ground running when AI matures enough to be scalable and really change the claims game

Have impact with AI now, keeping human in the loop, and be ready to hit the ground running when AI matures enough to be scalable and really change the claims game Prepare with your data experts: It's not just about strategizing and deciding where to deploy AI, work with your data team to create an accessible data warehouse full of rich data that will train and fuel your AI algorithms

It's not just about strategizing and deciding where to deploy AI, work with your data team to create an accessible data warehouse full of rich data that will train and fuel your AI algorithms Let's get started: Implement GenAI where these is low risk but high reward - free up adjusters with document summaries, automate claims allocation, identify risk trends and make huge efficiency gains

Our panellists have real life experience and learnings from pushing forward with AI innovations:

Carey Bond, Head of Claims US, Lloyd's

Shawn Crawley, Chief Operation Officer, North American Claims, Sompo International

Don Jones, SVP Claims Design & Delivery, Allstate

Moderator: Lisa Wardlaw, President, 360 Digital Immersion

Register here for the free webinar - April 16th 11am EST or On Demand

Understand AI, decide where you need it, and get started now so you're not behind by the next innovation.

