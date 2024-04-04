Regulatory News:

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR), designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from advanced biventricular heart failure (the "Company" or "CARMAT"), announces today its participation in the following scientific and investor conferences during the second quarter of 2024:

Scientific Conferences

44th ISHLT Annual Meeting

April 10 to 13, 2024 (Prague, Czech Republic)

Scientific Conference of the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT); one of the largest events dedicated to the treatment of advanced heart and lung diseases. The CARMAT team will be present on stand 36.

For more information, click here.

Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS) Master-Class 2024

June 7 to 8, 2024 (Turin, Italy)

International Society for Mechanical Circulatory Support (ISMCS) event dedicated to training in implantation techniques for mechanical circulatory support systems. CARMAT proctors will present the Aeson® heart implantation procedure during hands-on sessions.

For more information, click here.

EACTAIC ECHO Course 2024

June 15 to 18, 2024 (Milan, Italy)

The European Association of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Anesthesia and Intensive Care (EACTAIC) ECHO 2024 course features innovations to enhance the learning experience and promote skills development.

For more information, click here.

Investor Conferences

Gilbert Dupont Société Générale MidCap Forum

May 16, 2024 (Paris, France)

Investor forum organised by Gilbert Dupont (Société Générale Group), a leading player in the intermediation and financial operations in the French small and mid-cap segment.

Portzamparc BNP Paribas Mid Small Caps Seminar

June 12, 2024 (Paris, France)

Mid Smallcaps conference organised by Portzamparc, BNP Paribas investment banking partner specialising in French small and medium-sized companies.

About CARMAT

CARMAT is a French MedTech that designs, manufactures and markets the Aeson® artificial heart. The Company's ambition is to make Aeson® the first alternative to a heart transplant, and thus provide a therapeutic solution to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, who are facing a well-known shortfall in available human grafts. The world's first physiological artificial heart that is highly hemocompatible, pulsatile and self-regulated, Aeson® could save, every year, the lives of thousands of patients waiting for a heart transplant. The device offers patients quality of life and mobility thanks to its ergonomic and portable external power supply system that is continuously connected to the implanted prosthesis. Aeson® is commercially available as a bridge to transplant in the European Union and other countries that recognize CE marking. Aeson® is also currently being assessed within the framework of an Early Feasibility Study (EFS) in the United States. Founded in 2008, CARMAT is based in the Paris region, with its head offices located in Vélizy-Villacoublay and its production site in Bois-d'Arcy. The Company can rely on the talent and expertise of a multidisciplinary team of circa 200 highly specialized people. CARMAT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (Ticker: ALCAR ISIN code: FR0010907956).

For more information, please go to www.carmatsa.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Name: CARMAT

ISIN code: FR0010907956

Ticker: ALCAR

Disclaimer

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe to CARMAT shares in any country. This press release may contain forward-looking statements by the company regarding its objectives and prospects. These forward-looking statements are based on the current estimates and anticipations of the company's management and are subject to risk factors and uncertainties such as the company's ability to implement its strategy, the pace of development of CARMAT's production and sales, the pace and results of ongoing or planned clinical trials, technological evolution and competitive environment, regulatory changes, industrial risks, and all risks associated with the company's growth management. The company's objectives mentioned in this press release may not be achieved due to these elements or other risk factors and uncertainties.

Significant and specific risks of the company are those described in its universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers the "AMF") under number D.23-0323 and in its amendment filed with the AMF on January 17, 2024 under number D.23-0323-A1. Readers' attention is particularly drawn to the fact that the company's current cash runway is limited to mid-May 2024. Readers and investors are also advised that other risks, unknown or not considered significant and specific, may or could exist.

Aeson is an active implantable medical device commercially available in the European Union and other countries recognizing CE marking. The Aeson total artificial heart is intended to replace the ventricles of the native heart and is indicated as a bridge to transplant for patients suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure (INTERMACS classes 1-4) who cannot benefit from maximal medical therapy or a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) and who are likely to undergo a heart transplant within 180 days of implantation. The decision to implant and the surgical procedure must be carried out by healthcare professionals trained by the manufacturer. The documentation (clinician manual, patient manual, and alarm booklet) should be carefully read to understand the features of Aeson and the information necessary for patient selection and proper use (contraindications, precautions, side effects). In the United States, Aeson is currently exclusively available as part of an Early Feasibility Study approved by the Food Drug Administration (FDA).

