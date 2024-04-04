Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.04.2024 | 18:10
Meltwater announces new partnership with digital agency dig.human

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, a leading global provider of media, social and consumer intelligence, today announces a new strategic partnership with dig.human to expand and accelerate value for its clients.

dig.human fuses its human-centered approach with data, design, strategy, technology and AI, to help organizations accelerate digital transformation, innovation and growth.

With this new partnership, dig.human will leverage the power of Meltwater's media intelligence solutions, which harness over a billion pieces of data each day, turning them into actionable insights. Using Meltwater's AI-driven analytics, dig.human can identify the critical opportunities to improve customer experience, create strategies off the back of that, and then monitor the success of the omni-channel campaigns they drive.

"We are thrilled to partner with dig.human. Having worked with this team of passionate experts previously, I know first-hand the value they bring to our mutual customers. Solving pressing business challenges using the best solutions and incorporating the "human" aspect is their specialty. We look forward to many years of growth and collaboration with our customers at the center of it all," said Doug Balut, SVP of Global Alliances and Partnerships at Meltwater.

"We are equally excited to be partnering with Meltwater given our complementary capabilities, services and shared strategic vision. The challenges companies face today navigating digital transformation, emerging technologies, data integration, while trying to build relevance through improved experiences, often end in uncertainty around ROI. Working with innovative partners like Meltwater will help us to help our clients break that cycle by using technology and data to build stronger, more enduring human connections with customers, employees and citizens," said Rob Harles, Founder at dig.human and published author of the book Human-Driven Experience.

This announcement comes on the heels of the announcement of a new collaboration with Microsoft as part of Meltwater's investment in developing a dynamic partner ecosystem, following the appointment of Doug Balut as Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships at the end of 2023.

About Meltwater
Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social, consumer and sales intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com

About dig.human
dig.human is a firm of experienced advisors that focuses on unlocking client value through data, technology and AI. Our seasoned industry experts and thought leaders have been at the forefront of the most significant technology and business trends of the past 30 years. Together we've generated billions of dollars in business value for top global companies. dig.human equips client teams with the capabilities to continuously enhance business performance and market differentiation. Learn more dighuman.com

For more information, please contact:
Kelly Costello
Corporate Communications Director
pr@meltwater.com


