Affluent Medical Affluent Medical announces coverage initiation of its stock by Gilbert Dupont - Société Générale Group. 04-Apr-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Affluent Medical announces coverage initiation of its stock by Gilbert Dupont - Société Générale Group Aix-en-Provence, 4 April 2024 - 5:45 pm - Affluent Medical (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME), a French clinical-phase MedTech company specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative medical prostheses, announces today that Gilbert Dupont - Société Générale Group has initiated coverage of its stock. Gilbert Dupont - Société Générale Group began covering the stock with a study entitled "Un pour tous, tous pour un" (" one for all and all for one"), published on 3 April 2024. In this study, Gilbert Dupont - Société Générale Group recommended buying the stock, with a target price of EUR3.30, representing a potential upside of 89% compared with the closing price on 2 April 2024. This initiation completes the coverage of Affluent Medical's stock and adds to the financial analyst consensus alongside Invest Securities, Kepler Cheuvreux, Portzamparc BNP Paribas Group, and TP ICAP Midcap. About Affluent Medical Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently all in clinical studies. Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, the Company's ambition is to gradually commercialize its products early 2026. For more information, visit www.affluentmedical.com Contacts: AFFLUENT MEDICAL SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Financial communications / press relations Sébastien Ladet Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Jennifer JULLIA Chief Executive Officer +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 / +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 investor@affluentmedical.com ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com MC SERVICES AG PRIMATICE Media relations Europe Media relations France Thomas Roborel de Climens Caroline Bergmann / Kirsten RÜHL +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 16 thomasdeclimens@primatice.com affluent@mc-services.eu

Company: Affluent Medical
320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B
13100 Aix en Provence
France
Phone: +33 4 42 95 12 20
E-mail: jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com
Internet: https://www.affluentmedical.com/
ISIN: FR0013333077
Euronext Ticker: AFME

