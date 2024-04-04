LHYFE: Disclosure of the number of shares and the total number of voting rights as of 31 March 2024

Nantes (France) - 4 April 2024 - 6.00 pm - Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, informs to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of 31 March 2024, in compliance with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights 2024/03/31 47,908,148 Theoretical

voting rights 67,071,583 Exercisable

voting rights1 67,016,045

1 Total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights. As of 31 March 2024, 55,538 shares were held in treasury by the company and therefore without voting rights.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the 1st industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the 1st offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. In 2023, it inaugurated its 2nd and 3rd sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 195 staff at the end of December 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

Contacts

Lhyfe - Investor relations

LHYFE

Yoann Nguyen

investors@lhyfe.com Lhyfe - Financial press relations

ACTUS

Manon Clairet

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr Lhyfe - Business press relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

