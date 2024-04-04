NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of ticker code for Elisa, Sampo and Stora Enso (103/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 100/24, published on March 28, 2024, the equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the stocks already offered have been changed to have better alignment with the names of the underlying companies. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker codes for regular and gross return forwards in Elisa Oyj (ELI1V3), Sampo Oyj ser. A (SAMAS3) and Stora Enso Oyj ser. R, denominated in EUR, (STERV3) with an effect from the start of trading on April 5, 2024. Old Symbol New Symbol ELI1V3 ELISA SAMAS3 SAMPO STERV3 STE The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1209916