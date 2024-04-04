Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
GlobeNewswire
04.04.2024 | 18:34
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of ticker code for Elisa, Sampo and Stora Enso (103/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 100/24, published on March 28, 2024, the
equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the stocks already
offered have been changed to have better alignment with the names of the
underlying companies. 



NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker codes for regular and gross
return forwards in Elisa Oyj (ELI1V3), Sampo Oyj ser. A (SAMAS3) and Stora Enso
Oyj ser. R, denominated in EUR, (STERV3) with an effect from the start of
trading on April 5, 2024. 



              Old Symbol               New Symbol

              ELI1V3                  ELISA

              SAMAS3                 SAMPO

              STERV3                 STE



  The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found
in the attached files.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire
