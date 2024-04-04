Anzeige
04.04.2024
WKN: A3D1EU | ISIN: BE6333353298
04.04.2024 | 18:49
bonyf Advances to Phase 2 in Development of Alginate-Organic Denture Fixative Cream

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Research Update/Product Launch 
04-Apr-2024 / 18:17 CET/CEST 
Ghent (Belgium), 2 April 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a 
Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, 
orthodontic and wound care products, is thrilled to announce the progression to Phase 2 in the development of its 
revolutionary Alginate-Organic Denture Fixative Cream. Following the successful completion of Phase 1, where promising 
initial results were obtained, the company is now entering a critical stage in refining and validating the product's 
efficacy. 
Throughout Phase 1, bonyf's dedicated team of researchers and scientists conducted rigorous testing to evaluate the 
performance and safety of the Alginate-Organic Denture Fixative Cream. The positive outcomes achieved during this phase 
have propelled the project forward, instilling confidence in the potential of this groundbreaking formula. 
"We are excited to enter Phase 2 of development for our Alginate-Organic Denture Fixative Cream", said Jean-Pierre 
Bogaert, CEO at bonyf. "The progress we have made thus far is a testament to our commitment to innovation and 
excellence striving for maximum comfort in oral care." 
The Alginate-Organic Denture Fixative Cream represents a significant advancement in denture care, harnessing the 
natural benefits of Alginate and Organic ingredients to deliver superior grip and comfort for denture wearers. With 
Phase 2 now underway, bonyf aims to further optimize and conduct comprehensive testing to validate its efficacy and 
safety. 
"Our goal is to develop a product that not only provides exceptional performance but also promotes overall oral 
health", "We believe that the Alginate-Organic Denture Fixative Cream has the potential to redefine the standards of 
denture care." 
As bonyf progresses through Phase 2, the company remains dedicated to transparency and excellence in its research and 
development efforts. Updates on the project's milestones and advancements will be provided to ensure stakeholders are 
informed every step of the way. 
Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and may not reflect the most current product details. 
bonyf's strengths 
   -- Products with patented formulations 
   -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
   -- Proven clinical efficacy 
   -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
   -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
   -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
 
About bonyf 
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. 
With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of 
individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real 
difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in 
the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries 
worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong 
future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. 
           Press Relations 
bonyf 
           CapValue 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
           info@capvalue.fr 
investor@bonyf.com 
           +33 1 80 81 50 00

