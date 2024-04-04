Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BLR4 | ISIN: US6293775085 | Ticker-Symbol: NRA
Tradegate
04.04.24
18:36 Uhr
66,86 Euro
+0,38
+0,57 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NRG ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NRG ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,9866,3819:12
66,0266,4019:11
ACCESSWIRE
04.04.2024 | 18:50
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NRG Energy: NRG Receives A- Scores in Climate Change and Water Security from CDP

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / NRG Energy
Originally published on NRG Energy Insights

By Lynda Clemmons

We are proud to share that NRG has achieved A- scores in both the 2023 Climate Change and Water Security reports. These scores reinforce NRG's industry leadership and surpass the North American regional average score of C for both reports.

CDP, a not-for-profit charity whose global disclosure system helps investors and companies manage their environmental impacts, recognized us for our exceptional governance, highlighting the importance of sustainability across NRG.

NRG accomplished this through our continued leadership in sustainability, including our company goals. Today, we are targeting a 50% reduction of our greenhouse gases by 2025 (based on a 2014 base year) and net-zero emissions by 2050. We have a strong commitment to these goals, as sustainability is a cornerstone to the development and evolution of our business.

Our sustainability team frequently engages with investors and other stakeholders, including trade organizations and environmental groups on NRG's goals and progress. Our team's success and sustainability excellence would not be possible without great collaboration from colleagues whose efficient operations, innovative products, and best-in-class customer service have enabled NRG to achieve this score.

It is the contributions and dedication of all NRG employees that make us proud to work together.

We look forward to telling more stories of our collective success.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from NRG Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: NRG Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/nrg-energy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: NRG Energy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.