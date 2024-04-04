Regulatory News:
On April 4th, 2024, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French Financial Markets Authority, issue number D.24-0240
The document includes:
- the 2023 Annual Financial Report
- the Report on Corporate Governance; and
- the Statutory Auditors' reports for the financial statements and information relating to their annual fees
This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted
- in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website
- in Groupe SEB's website publications
- on the AMF's website https://www.amf-france.org
The English translation of this document will be available soon on Groupe SEB's website.
Next key dates 2024
April 25 | after market closes
Q1 2024 sales and financial data
May 23 2:30 pm (Paris time)
Annual General Meeting
July 25 before market opens
H1 2024 sales and results
October 24 after market closes
9-month 2024 sales and financial data
World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 35 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales €8 billion in 2023 and has more than 31,000 employees worldwide.
