KBRA UK (KBRA) releases a report on the European securitisation markets. European securitisation markets recorded a strong start to the year as prime UK residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issuers provided a positive jump in issuance with their return to market. Despite a small lull in February, Q1 2024 issuance levels were steady with broadly syndicated loan collateralised loan obligation (CLO) volumes returning, as well as positive volume growth from RMBS and regular auto asset-backed securities volumes. The Q2 pipeline appears positive, with volumes building on recent momentum.

Key Takeaways

Newly circulated transaction volumes outpace the prior year's first quarter, with EUR29.5 billion in Q1 2024 versus EUR23.7 billion in Q1 2023.

CLO volumes have returned, with EUR11.3 billion in Q1 2024 versus EUR6.7 billion in Q1 2023. Further, reset volumes have returned, with EUR2.9 billion recorded.

Despite the increase in overall RMBS volumes, with EUR11.3 billion in Q1 2024 versus EUR9.7 billion in Q1 2023, prime RMBS volumes remain largely on the sidelines with only EUR4.8 billion of new prime RMBS sold to investors, down 35% from EUR7.4 billion in Q1 2023.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1003815

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240404799048/en/

Contacts:

Gordon Kerr, Managing Director, Head of European Research

+44 20 8148 1020

gordon.kerr@kbra.com

Yee Cent Wong, Co-Head of Europe

+353 1 588 1260

yee.cent.wong@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Director of Communications

+1 646-731-1347

adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com

Miten Amin, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1002

miten.amin@kbra.com