XVIVO Perfusion AB: Annual Report 2023

Today XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) publish the Annual Report for 2023. The Annual Report is attached to this press release in pdf format and in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) and is also available on https://www.xvivogroup.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/.

April 4, 2024

Gothenburg

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com

Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

