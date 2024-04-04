Anzeige
WKN: A1J5GZ | ISIN: SE0004840718 | Ticker-Symbol: 3XV
Frankfurt
04.04.24
08:06 Uhr
22,850 Euro
+0,150
+0,66 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
XVIVO Perfusion AB: Annual Report 2023

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

Today XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) publish the Annual Report for 2023. The Annual Report is attached to this press release in pdf format and in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) and is also available on https://www.xvivogroup.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/.

April 4, 2024
Gothenburg
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

This information is information that XVIVO Perfusion AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-04-04 18:45 CEST.

Attachments

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) Annual Report 2023
549300G2464FYLS14B41-2023-12-31-sv
549300G2464FYLS14B41_20231231_viewer

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
