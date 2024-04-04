Relativity Welcomes Kirk Larsen as Chief Financial Officer

SaaS leader to apply 30+ years of experience to accelerate growth and value creation in legal tech

CHICAGO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced the appointment of Kirk Larsen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 16. Larsen brings more than three decades of financial leadership experience and an exceptional track record in scaling SaaS companies and building long-term value creation through strategic financial planning, capital allocation, and mergers and acquisitions.

Before joining Relativity, Larsen was President and CFO at Black Knight, Inc., a software, data and analytics company that serves the housing finance continuum. During his decade-long tenure, he played a pivotal role in leading the organization through significant milestones, including its initial public offering, 11 acquisitions and its nearly $12 billion sale to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. He has also held finance leadership positions at ServiceLink and Fidelity National Information Services. Additionally, Larsen is a member of the Board of Directors of NCR Voyix Corporation.

"Kirk has cultivated a unique skillset to propel technology companies to unprecedented levels of success," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "With his impressive achievements as a financial leader, Kirk is well suited to support Relativity in driving our continued growth forward amid this era of transformational AI and data that is redefining the legal technology industry. Kirk will undoubtedly bring great value to Relativity, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the team."

As CFO, Larsen will be responsible for spearheading the financial management and strategic planning for Relativity, overseeing the organization's finance and accounting functions. Additionally, Larsen is dedicated to using his position and experience to mentor and develop the next generation of finance leaders at the company.

"I see remarkable opportunity for Relativity to continue its tremendous success based on its leadership position in the market, focus on continuous innovation, and groundbreaking AI solutions that are solving today's most complex legal data challenges," said Larsen. "I'm humbled and excited to join a company that is driven by a strong user community, talented employees and deep core values. I look forward to leveraging my extensive experience in scaling SaaS companies to help Relativity in maximizing its growth."

Larsen succeeds Sailesh Munagala who joined Relativity as CFO in 2021. Munagala will stay on in an advisory role through the end of July working closely with Larsen to ensure a seamless transition.

"Sailesh has played an instrumental role in elevating Relativity to the company it is today and has been a wonderful partner to work with," said Saunders. "He supported Relativity in navigating not only its strategic growth investment from Silver Lake in 2021, but three key acquisitions in just three years. We thank Sailesh for his exceptional leadership and impactful contributions to Relativity's growth."

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

