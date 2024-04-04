DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF (USDCS1 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Apr-2024 / 18:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 259.2772 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 299333 CODE: USDCS1 LN ISIN: OL0010655746 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: OL0010655746 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USDCS1 LN Sequence No.: 313681 EQS News ID: 1873771 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

