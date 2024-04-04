Accurate Background LLC: Accurate Background Launches Next-Gen Drug & Health Screening Services

Enhanced Drug & Health Screening Experience Empowers Employers and Candidates

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Accurate Background, the largest privately held global provider of compliant background checks, drug and health screening, and employment monitoring solutions, announced today that it is releasing a new mobile-first drug and health screening experience designed to create a better candidate experience.

"Employers of today must provide an optimal candidate experience to compete in the market for top talent, and have a responsibility to maintain a safe workplace," said Tim Dowd, Accurate CEO. "From increased testing options to improved turnaround times and process transparency, this product is designed to solve some of the most prevalent challenges employers are up against in line with Accurate's vision to make every hire the start of a success story."

Accurate's new mobile-first clinic scheduler and fulfillment platform leverages an expanded network of testing locations where clients and their candidates can schedule drug, alcohol, and occupational health services. New self-service features accessed directly from within the platform will increase transparency into candidate testing progress. Clients can also view registration documents, reschedule tests, extend a test expiration date, and run their own drug or health service reports.

Features of the new experience include:?? Expanded nationwide network of lab-based and occupational health locations that can speed up testing and lower costs.?

Intuitive self-service capabilities to register candidates, extend expiration dates, view status, and generate custom reports.?

Improved mobile-enabled candidate experience, including streamlined appointment scheduling with location accuracy, driving directions, text or email reminders, and enhanced reports.?

"Our mobile-first, candidate-centric approach ensures a seamless and efficient experience, while our optimized programs deliver faster results," said Aaron Kline, Senior Vice President, Head of Product for Accurate. "The platform revolutionizes the candidate experience and empowers employers with seamless management."

Learn more about Accurate's enhanced drug and health screening experience and tap into the largest network of testing sites available at ? https://www.accurate.com/employment-screening/drug-testing-health-services/ .

About Accurate Background ??

Our vision is to make every hire the start of a success story. As a trusted provider of employment background screening and workforce monitoring services, Accurate Background gives companies of all sizes the confidence to make smarter, unbiased hiring decisions at the speed of demand. Experience a new standard of support with a dedicated team, comprehensive technology and insight, and the most extensive coverage and search options to advance your business while keeping your brand and people safe. To learn more, visit accurate.com.??

Media Contact ??

Media@Accurate.com?

SOURCE: ?Accurate Background LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com