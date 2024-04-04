The 2024 Assembly Show South to Feature Best in Show Awards; All Attendees Are Invited to Judge in the Exhibit Hall

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Hundreds of exhibitors will display the latest products and services, including fastening tools, adhesives, dispensing equipment, conveyors, robots, software and, automated assembly systems at The ASSEMBLY Show South, taking place May 1-2, 2024 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN. The editors of ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of the trade show, have nominated ten products showcasing the breadth and quality of new technologies to be part of the "Best in Show" contest. Attendees will be invited to vote for the best product during the show on Wednesday, May 1 and Thursday, May 2 and the winners will be announced on Thursday, May 2 at 12:30pm. Detailed descriptions and images of each of the following nominees can be viewed online.

Smart Workbench for Screwdriving by ASG, Div. of Jergens Inc. (booth 1237). ASG's static-safe SmartBenches integrate seamlessly with a customer's manufacturing execution system, which allowed a company to send work instructions directly to the benches and, in return, receive all the torque data from the screwdrivers for full lot traceability and quality control. The smartCORE Automated Dispensing System by bdtronic (booth 1119). The system can simulate the dispensing process without requiring any axis movement, which saves time and reduces waste. The optional smartEDIT software extension allows engineers to quickly create and adjust dispensing parameters and programs. The user interface offers visual programming and real-time feedback to simplify program creation. The GX-B Series SCARA robots by EPSON Robots (booth 743). The GX10B has a reach of either 650 or 850 millimeters and can handle a maximum payload of 10 kilograms. The GX20B has a reach of either 850 or 1,000 millimeters and can handle a maximum payload of 20 kilograms. The robots can be mounted to a table, wall or ceiling and can integrate seamlessly with Epson's RC+ automation development software and are powered by the RC700E controller. The ELT Vmax, leak testing system for battery cells, by Inficon (booth 754). Designed for installation in 19-inch racks, the ELT Vmax tests the tightness of battery cells filled with liquid electrolyte-whether lithium-ion or sodium-ion cells, prismatic, round and button cells with a rigid housing, or pouch cells with a soft, bag-like housing. The device detects electrolyte leaking from filled cells in a vacuum chamber. XVL Studio software, to plan and simulate complex assembly processes, by Lattice Technology (booth 663). With the software's ability to work with native 3D CAD data, manufacturers can drag and drop parts from their engineering bill of materials and build the assembly process tree. The software streamlines planning and ensures accuracy, since the data comes directly from the CAD system. New features have been added to increase the ability of the software to detect clashes and measure tolerances with CAD-level accuracy. TensionCam by Momento International (booth 1123), measures clamp load in a bolted joint using a special sensor module. The module is equipped with a fingerprint sensor. But, instead of analyzing fingerprint patterns, the module, when docked to a bolt head, takes images of a precision machined pattern in a cavity of the bolt head. It then sends the information to the TensionCam app, which can make conclusions about bolt tension and clamp load based on changes in the pattern. 3D Bin Picking for Automated Stud Welding by MS Automation (booth 937). 3D vision guidance enables a six-axis robot to accurately pick a stamped cap from dunnage that holds thousands of loose pieces. The robot places the cap into a centering fixture designed to precisely locate any cap size. (The caps are supplied in four diameters.) A SCARA robot introduces unfinished caps to the welding process and removes finished product. Kaizen Copilot by Retrocasual Inc. (booth 519), is AI-powered, video-based continuous improvement software. The software enables industrial engineers to perform twice the work in half the time. All engineer's need is a video of one cycle to rapidly optimize a manufacturing process or station design. The software automatically analyzes video from a workstation, identifies areas for improvement, and provides actionable recommendations. Genius 2 System by Rhino Tool House (booth 917) consists of autonomous wheels that transform carts, skids and tables into self-driving robots. The system is deployed in sets of four or eight wheels, with one wheel acting as the central "brain," leading and synchronizing with the other wheels. Genius 2 uses smart indoor navigation technology. LiDAR sensors provide a 360-degree field of view, supported by 3D and ultra-wide lens cameras. RoboRiv by RivetKing (booth 712) is an electric rivet-nut setting tool for robotic automation. The tool attaches to any robot. The tool is equipped with force and distance sensors to ensure consistent clamp load and error-free installation of rivet-nuts and rivet-studs. A force-control feature helps prevent spin-out of fasteners. Real-time data collection provides visibility into issues like over- or under-tightening.

The ASSEMBLY Show South will be co-located with the Quality Show South and together will bring thousands of buyers and end users to see the latest equipment, products and technology with the most cutting-edge, top-of-the-line tools to streamline the manufacturing processes. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect face-to-face with like-minded peers, learn from business thought leaders, and uncover emerging trends that will provide endless resources on how to solve current challenges. Discount attendee rates for registration for buyers and users of assembly equipment, products or services in manufacturing plants are available until Friday, April 12th.

The two events will feature 250+ leading vendors with working machinery and live demonstrations for attendees to interact with. The ASSEMBLY Show South show floor will feature Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors Atlas Copco and Desoutter Industrial Tools; and Bronze Sponsors Schmidt Technology, UJIGAMI by Tutelar Technologies, and Weiss North America. For exhibiting and sponsorship information, click here.

The ASSEMBLY Show South taking place on May 1-2, 2024 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN and The ASSEMBLY Show taking place on October 24-26, 2023 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL are sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

