Dow Jones News
04.04.2024
225 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Apr-2024 / 17:48 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
4 April 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               4 April 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      169,569 
Highest price paid per share:         45.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          42.30p 
                        44.1413p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 357,863,622 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (357,863,622) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      44.1413p                    169,569

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
13186               42.90       08:12:52          00069448271TRLO0      XLON 
1060               43.00       08:19:42          00069448400TRLO0      XLON 
5000               43.00       08:19:42          00069448401TRLO0      XLON 
2543               42.30       08:52:57          00069449097TRLO0      XLON 
10252               42.30       08:54:42          00069449151TRLO0      XLON 
1325               42.80       10:10:48          00069450644TRLO0      XLON 
2199               43.00       10:59:53          00069451477TRLO0      XLON 
20000               43.00       11:02:21          00069451501TRLO0      XLON 
12072               43.40       11:43:12          00069452194TRLO0      XLON 
872                43.80       12:09:12          00069452695TRLO0      XLON 
85                44.90       13:41:36          00069454316TRLO0      XLON 
9760               44.90       13:41:36          00069454317TRLO0      XLON 
5633               45.00       13:41:36          00069454318TRLO0      XLON 
13045               45.00       14:16:24          00069455144TRLO0      XLON 
13179               45.00       14:16:32          00069455161TRLO0      XLON 
11845               45.00       14:18:52          00069455233TRLO0      XLON 
11840               45.00       14:18:52          00069455234TRLO0      XLON 
7328               44.90       14:45:52          00069456161TRLO0      XLON 
4309               44.90       14:46:33          00069456170TRLO0      XLON 
800                44.60       15:07:35          00069457284TRLO0      XLON 
648                44.90       15:13:42          00069457518TRLO0      XLON 
10424               44.90       15:19:18          00069457724TRLO0      XLON 
12164               45.00       15:42:47          00069458846TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  313683 
EQS News ID:  1873781 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1873781&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2024 12:49 ET (16:49 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
