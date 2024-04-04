Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced its financial calendar for 2024.

Information Date* 2024 1Q Cash Position April 4, 2024 Annual General Meeting May 29, 2024 2024 2Q Cash Position July 23, 2024 2024 First-Half Financial Update and Statements September 23, 2024 2024 3Q Cash Position October 24, 2024 2024 4Q Cash Position January 23, 2025

* This financial calendar is provided for information only and may be subject to changes. The Company's updated financial calendar is available on its corporate website.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ® (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is an investigational compound and has not been registered in any country at this stage, developed for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

Contacts:

GenSight Biologics

Chief Financial Officer

Ivan Tortet

itortet@gensight-biologics.com

LifeSci Advisors

Investor relations

Guillaume van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 (0)76 735 01 31