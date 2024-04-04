Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
04.04.2024 | 19:38
Foundation Forward: The Latest Truist Foundation News | Q1 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / This quarterly newsletter showcases how Truist Foundation supports Truist Financial Corporation's purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities through strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an equal opportunity to thrive. Click here to sign up to receive the newsletter via email.

Gearing up for the 2024 Inspire Awards
The Inspire Awards are on April 24, and our finalists have been hard at work preparing. They've been enrolled in a six-month program to help them launch their innovative ideas, including a recent retreat to the Truist Leadership Institute. See these change-makers in action and vote for the Audience Favorite award when you digitally attend.
Learn about the finalists
Register to attend

Reflecting on an impactful year
We're proud to release Truist Foundation's 2023 Impact Report.
See our impact

Bell receives Spirit of Philanthropy Award
Foundation President Lynette Bell was honored by Usher's New Look.
See Lynette's reaction

Spotlighting the work
Grantee partner, CEO Works, supports workforce re-entry for justice-impacted individuals.
Learn about CEO Works

The latest in Truist Foundation grantmaking
See our new partnership announcements and how we're working together with innovative nonprofits.
Learn more about our partners

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Truist on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Truist
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/truist
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Truist



View the original press release on accesswire.com

