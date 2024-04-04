Foundation Forward: The Latest Truist Foundation News | Q1 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / This quarterly newsletter showcases how Truist Foundation supports Truist Financial Corporation's purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities through strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an equal opportunity to thrive. Click here to sign up to receive the newsletter via email.

Gearing up for the 2024 Inspire Awards

The Inspire Awards are on April 24, and our finalists have been hard at work preparing. They've been enrolled in a six-month program to help them launch their innovative ideas, including a recent retreat to the Truist Leadership Institute. See these change-makers in action and vote for the Audience Favorite award when you digitally attend.

Reflecting on an impactful year

We're proud to release Truist Foundation's 2023 Impact Report.

Bell receives Spirit of Philanthropy Award

Foundation President Lynette Bell was honored by Usher's New Look.

Spotlighting the work

Grantee partner, CEO Works, supports workforce re-entry for justice-impacted individuals.

The latest in Truist Foundation grantmaking

See our new partnership announcements and how we're working together with innovative nonprofits.

