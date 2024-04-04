New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - EV.com, the world's first online marketplace for electric vehicles, is excited to announce a major expansion of its inventory, further solidifying its position as the leading platform for consumers looking to embrace electric mobility. This expansion includes the addition of a wide range of new electric vehicle models from top manufacturers, providing shoppers with an unparalleled selection of EVs to choose from.

EV.com

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/204244_d78f5ca8a4520be5_001full.jpg

The newly added inventory features the latest offerings from renowned brands such as Tesla, Nissan, Chevrolet, and more. From sleek and efficient sedans to spacious and family-friendly SUVs, EV.com now offers an electric vehicle to suit every lifestyle and budget. The platform's user-friendly interface allows customers to easily browse, compare, and purchase their dream EV with just a few clicks.

"At EV.com, we are committed to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles by making them more accessible and affordable to consumers," said Joel Li, Founder & CEO of EV.com. "This inventory expansion is a testament to our dedication to providing our customers with the widest selection of high-quality EVs on the market. We believe that by offering a diverse range of electric vehicles, we can help more people make the switch to sustainable transportation."

In addition to the expanded inventory, EV.com continues to offer expert advice, educational resources, and a seamless purchasing experience to ensure that customers can make informed decisions and enjoy a stress-free transition to electric mobility. The platform's commitment to transparency and customer service sets it apart as the go-to destination for anyone looking to join the electric revolution.

To explore the extensive range of electric vehicles available on EV.com and take advantage of the platform's latest inventory expansion, visit the website today. Discover the benefits of driving electric and become part of the growing community of EV enthusiasts with EV.com.

About EV.com:

EV.com is the world's first online marketplace dedicated to electric vehicles. With a mission to accelerate the adoption of EVs, EV.com provides a user-friendly platform for consumers to explore, compare, and purchase electric vehicles from a wide range of manufacturers. The platform offers a vast selection of EVs, expert advice, and educational resources to help consumers make informed decisions about electric mobility. EV.com is committed to driving the transition to a sustainable future by making electric vehicles accessible to everyone.

Media Contact Details:

Company Name: EV.com

Company Contact Name: EV.com

Contact Email: hi@ev.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204244

SOURCE: Ascend Agency