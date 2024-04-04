Jordan Silverman Promoted to General Counsel, SNH Capital Partners

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / SNH Capital Partners ("SNH"), a leading U.S.-based private investment firm focused on long-term partnerships, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jordan Silverman to General Counsel. Jordan joined SNH in 2022, assuming the role of Associate General Counsel. Throughout his tenure, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and legal expertise, playing a pivotal role in numerous investment acquisitions. His strategic insights and meticulous attention to detail have been instrumental in guiding SNH through various legal intricacies and opportunities.

In his new capacity, Jordan will oversee all legal and compliance functions for SNH, underscoring the firm's commitment to upholding the highest standards of legal and regulatory compliance.

"Jordan has extensive experience, business knowledge and an unwavering dedication to excellence," said Jevin Sackett, CEO of SNH Capital Partners. "He is well-equipped to lead our legal team and navigate the complexities of the investment landscape, as our company continues to evolve and grow."

About SNH Capital Partners

SNH Capital Partners is a U.S.-based private investment firm dedicated to acquiring and transforming companies in the middle market. SNH has an active strategic presence in each of its core industries, partnering with best-in-class management teams to develop growth platforms across technology and technology-enabled business services leveraging its investment and operational resources. SNH's portfolio companies are market-leading and rapidly growing providers of information, technology, and other business services to the automotive, financial services, human capital management, and energy sectors. For more information, please visit www.snhcapitalpartners.com.

