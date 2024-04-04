Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a Montreal based biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach to treat indications including Congenital Long QT Syndrome (LQTS), atrial fibrillation, and heart failure, will be participating in the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which will take place on April 16 and 17 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Paul Truex, Chairman & CEO will be speaking at 15:00 to 15:30 p.m. ET on April 16th. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Thryv Therapeutics Inc. management team will also be taking meetings throughout the day.

To register for the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, please follow this link.

About Thryv Therapeutics Inc.

Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv Therapeutics is pioneering a precision medicine approach to treat indications including Congenital Long QT Syndromes (LQTS), atrial fibrillation and heart failure, with potent and selective inhibitors of Serum Glucocorticoid inducible Kinase (SGK1). For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

