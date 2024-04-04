Black Box Intelligence Appoints Mark Dillon as Chief Executive Officer

Company also welcomes Joe Henson as Chief Product and Technology Officer

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Black Box Intelligence, the leading provider of market insights and customer experience solutions for the restaurant industry, today announced the appointment of Mark Dillon as its new Chief Executive Officer and Board Member. Dillon will succeed David Cantu, who announced his decision to step down as CEO while remaining an active member of the board.

Dillon has 25 years of experience driving innovation and growth at software and technology companies. Dillon most recently served as CEO of Chicago-based, AI-driven ratings and reviews software platform PowerReviews, leading the company to a successful acquisition by strategic partner 1WorldSync, Inc.

"Black Box Intelligence and our GuestXM platform bring the voice of the guest together with the data and insights from the restaurant's workforce and financial results to enable operators to make smart decisions on how to improve and grow their business," said Dillon. "The team is exceptional and I am excited to work with them to integrate our solutions and make our insights the standard in the restaurant industry."

Joining Dillon's executive leadership team is Joe Henson as Chief Product and Technology Officer. "Joe is a critical addition to the company, bringing a unique background in AI and analytics to our strong technical team," Dillon continued.

Henson brings over 25 years of experience leading product and technology initiatives across startups and global organizations. He has a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing teams, fostering innovation, and achieving impressive business results. Henson was most recently CTO/CPO at PowerReviews with Dillon. Prior to that, he ran product and technology at Label Insight, Catalina, and Triad.

