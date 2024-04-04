Locusview Announces UDC as its Certified Implementation Partner

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Locusview, a leading solution provider of Digital Construction Management (DCM) software for gas and electric utilities, recently named UDC as a certified Locusview implementation partner. This strategic move combines Locusview's technology with the utility-specific expertise of UDC's Digital Design and Construction Practice for enhanced user experience and benefits of the DCM software. As part of the Locusview Certified Partner ecosystem, a network of partners that provides specialized tools and delivery capabilities, UDC aims to improve time-to-value for DCM implementations by helping utility clients achieve end-to-end digital workflows and implement enterprise solutions that maximize current and future digital investments.

"We're excited to announce our strategic partnership with UDC, a collaboration born from a shared commitment and vision for the utility industry," stated Shahar Levi, Co-founder and CEO of Locusview. "This alliance underscores our mutual dedication to advancing the sector we're both deeply invested in." Echoing this sentiment, Hamid Akhavan, Global CEO of UDC, highlighted the collaboration between the two companies: "Through partnerships, it is UDC's goal to implement great products for our clients, and we feel that Locusview DCM is just that. What also makes this partnership a great fit is our core value alignment. We are both deeply committed to ensuring client success and supporting our clients on their digital utility journey."

Locusview's DCM software delivers operational efficiencies through workflows tailored for the fieldwork dynamic, optimizing every phase of the construction process with precision and user-centricity. In the certified partner role, UDC will lead DCM implementations and offer strategic insights for project execution, leveraging its deep-rooted knowledge of utility operations and enterprise data optimization. Combining UDC's services for design-to-construction workflows with the Locusview platform enables a seamless, integrated management approach for infrastructure projects - from initial planning and design to construction and maintenance.

"Locusview's DCM platform, known for its seamless integration of planning, execution, and project closure, aligns perfectly with UDC's expertise in consulting and strategic implementation. Together, we are setting a new standard in the industry, leveraging Locusview's user-friendly interface and best practice workflows and UDC's deep industry experience. This partnership offers our clients unparalleled access to comprehensive, turnkey solutions," said Sue Gangwani, SVP Customers, Locusview.

Matt Zimmerman, UDC VP of Operations and Digital Design and Construction Practice Area Leader, will oversee UDC's implementation team to ensure quality delivery. "UDC is committed to supporting utilities to become fully digital at an enterprise level," says Matt. "This partnership is a natural progression in our business, meeting customers in their digital journeys for more efficient construction methods and automated workflows that connect back-office to the field."

UDC and Locusview look forward to providing continued construction management support to utility clients through this partnership.

About Locusview

Founded in 2014, Locusview pioneers the Digital Construction Management space by productizing industry best practices and leveraging technology designed with a field-first approach and a user-friendly interface. Locusview's technology enables field crews to capture high-fidelity digital as-built data in real-time, thus ensuring a single source of truth that serves the entire enterprise. Locusview's technology is currently used by +30 utilities, over 180 contractors, and 4000 field crews daily to drive efficiency, reduce costs and risk, and improve network resiliency and reliability. Today, Locusview prides itself on being a trusted solution provider to some of North America's largest electric and gas utilities. Locusview is a silver partner in the Esri Partner Network program.

About UDC

As a platinum partner in the Esri Partner Network program, UDC provides full lifecycle project and program support to utilities and infrastructure companies on a global scale. Headquartered in Colorado, they are a privately owned and operated. UDC's services and geospatial technology solutions concentrate on increasing the return on clients' digital investments.

For utilities looking to embrace digital transformation and elevate their construction management processes, the Locusview-UDC partnership represents a forward-thinking solution designed to streamline operations and maximize efficiency. To learn more about how this partnership can benefit your organization or to inquire about implementing Locusview's Digital Construction Management software with UDC's expert guidance, please visit https://www.locusview.com/ and https://www.udcus.com/services/utility-design-construction, or contact our partnership team directly at marketing@locusview.com. Let's build the future of utility management together.

