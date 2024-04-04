Intuitive Health Expands Innovative Healthcare Model in New Mexico with New PRESNow 24/7 Urgent and Emergency Care Location

Intuitive Health Opens 31st Location, Fourth with Presbyterian Healthcare Services

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Intuitive Health, the leading provider of combined emergency room and urgent care facilities and Presbyterian Healthcare Services today announced the opening of PRESNow 24/7 Urgent and Emergency Care - Menaul/Pennsylvania in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Menaul/Pennsylvania urgent and emergency care facility is located at 7400 Menaul Boulevard NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. The urgent care and ER are open 24/7. No appointments are needed and only walk-in patients are accepted.

Its 24/7 urgent and emergency care centers offer comprehensive services with an on-site lab and imaging suite, including CT scans, X-rays, ultrasounds and EKGs. This ensures patients' medical needs are met swiftly, with billing only for the services they utilize.

PRESNow is Albuquerque's only 24/7 Urgent Care and Emergency Care under one roof.

As a pioneer of the combined ER and urgent care model starting in 2008, Intuitive Health facilities eliminate the need for patients to self-diagnose before seeking care. Each location houses both emergency and urgent care services in the same location. Patients enter through the same door and are examined by ER-trained providers, who determine if ER or urgent care level treatment is needed. Approximately 70-80% of patients only need urgent care, resulting in significant convenience and cost savings.

The dual ER and urgent care model's goal is to remove financial concerns in deciding where to go. PRESNow informs patients whether their condition requires urgent or ER-level care and ensures they are billed accordingly. Patients are updated on their billing status throughout their visit. If ER-level care is required, additional consent is needed to confirm understanding of additional tests and treatments. This novel approach guarantees no surprise bills and that patients only pay based on the care level delivered while eliminating patient guesswork trying to self-diagnose condition severity, whether urgent care or emergency care.

This innovative model simplifies access to immediate patient care and helps drive value. The new PRESNow 24/7 - Menaul/Pennsylvania clinic will expand access to Intuitive Health's unique dual offering for New Mexico residents.

"We're excited to expand our unique ER and urgent care model in Albuquerque, where our PRESNow clinics have already proven successful by driving impressive volumes and meeting unmet needs," said Intuitive Health CEO Thom Herrmann. "We aim to continue to set a new standard for accessible value-based care with this new location."

The Menaul/Pennsylvania location marks Intuitive Health's 31st location nationwide and fourth facility in partnership with Presbyterian Healthcare Services in New Mexico. It expands Intuitive's footprint across 13 states. The four Albuquerque, New Mexico locations are:

PRESNow 24/7 Urgent and Emergency Care - Paseo/San Pedro - 6400 Paseo Del Norte Boulevard NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113 - 505-596-2100.

PRESNow 24/7 Urgent and Emergency Care - Coors/Western Trail - 4515 Coors Boulevard NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120 - 505-596-2200.

PRESNow 24/7 Urgent and Emergency Care - Isleta/Rio Bravo - 3436 Isleta Boulevard SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105 - 505-596-2300

PRESNow 24/7 Urgent and Emergency Care - Menaul/Pennsylvania - 7400 Menaul Boulevard NE - Albuquerque, NM 87110 - 505-596-2400

PRESNow 24/7 Urgent and Emergency Care - Menaul/Pennsylvania is in-network with all insurance plans for emergency care and is in-network with most major insurance plans, including all Medicare and Medicaid plans.



Please click here for additional details on PRESNow 24/7 Urgent and Emergency Care. Visit PHS.org to learn more about Presbyterian Healthcare Services and IHERUC.com to learn more about Intuitive Health.

###

About Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Presbyterian Healthcare Services exists to improve the health of the patients, members and communities we serve. Presbyterian is a locally owned, not-for-profit healthcare system of nine hospitals, a statewide health plan and a growing multi-specialty medical group. Founded in New Mexico in 1908, it is the state's largest private employer with more than 13,000 employees.

About Intuitive Health

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail healthcare facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Intuitive Health partners with leading health systems nationwide, including Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Intuitive's patient-centric approach to immediate care has saved payors and patients hundreds of millions in unnecessary emergency care spending. In addition, the Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered healthcare systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit IHERUC.com.

Media Contact:

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR, on behalf of Intuitive Health

Jo@TrizCom.com

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078

Office: 972-247-1369

SOURCE: Intuitive Health

View the original press release on accesswire.com