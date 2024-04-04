Enhanced Collaboration with NewTec to Focus on Delivering Flexible, Scalable, and Easy-to-Implement Functional Safety Solutions -

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced it has expanded its partnership with NewTec, a leading design house for customized system and platform solutions. Through this enhanced collaboration, the companies will focus on bringing functional safety capabilities to customers developing safety-critical Automotive and Industrial applications.

"Delivering innovative, low power FPGA solutions that are scalable, reliable, easy-to-use, and help our customers get to market quickly is a top priority at Lattice," said Matt Dobrodziej, Corporate Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development at Lattice. "We're excited to deepen our relationship with NewTec and leverage our collective expertise to provide innovative and comprehensive functional safety solutions for our Automotive and Industrial customers."

"Lattice has long been one of our key partners and we are thrilled to be part of the Lattice ecosystem," said Matthias Wolbert, Managing Director at NewTec. "Lattice low power FPGAs are ideal solutions to meet the ever-evolving safety standards and needs of our customers, and we believe this partnership will further strengthen our ability to develop collaborative solutions addressing industry challenges."

Functional safety is fundamental to Automotive and Industrial applications and growing in importance with automation. It's in the decision criteria for every manufacturer. Certified to latest safety design methodologies, Lattice Software Design tools enable our FPGAs to provide flexibility to implement and develop functional safety designs in safety-critical applications. To learn more about Lattice functional safety, click here.

See Live Demonstrations at Embedded World 2024

Lattice FPGA solutions will be on full display at embedded world 2024 from April 9 11, 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany.

Visit Lattice's exhibit in Hall 4, Booth #528 to experience the innovative low power FPGA solutions enabling Industrial, Automotive, and Security applications at the Edge.

Visit NewTec GmbH in Hall 5, Booth #178 to learn more about how safety and security can be added to Lattice FPGA solutions.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

