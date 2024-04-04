Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) announced today that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas S. Whelan will present at Gold Forum Europe in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 1:10 p.m. Central European Time.

Gold Forum Europe is an invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic exploration project in British Columbia.

