Donnerstag, 04.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345
04.04.2024
DBV Technologies S.A.: Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of March 31, 2024


Information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of March 31, 2024

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date


Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
03/31/2024

96,434,369

Total gross of voting rights: 96,434,369



Total net* of voting rights: 96,171,725

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4237e272-abad-407c-a583-f896ef0d1ddb)

