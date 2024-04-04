X-HERO: Memecoin Breakthrough with a Mission to SAVE THE WORLD

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / X-HERO, a groundbreaking memecoin project poised to redefine the cryptocurrency landscape, has officially announced its launch on April 1, 2024. With a steadfast commitment to building a global community focused on making a positive impact, X-HERO sets out to revolutionize the industry through its innovative ecosystem and ambitious mission to "SAVE THE WORLD."

At the core of X-HERO's vision lies a comprehensive ecosystem comprised of six distinct platforms:

Defi Platform: An all-in-one decentralized platform for digital assets such as coins and tokens. It offers features like token creation, trading, swapping, staking, lending, and more. The system integrates with a vast liquidity pool connecting all DEX exchanges in the market, supporting multi-chain functionalities.

Launchpad Platform: A blockchain-based crowdfunding platform for transformative projects. It also supports fundraising for charitable funds and activities.

NFT Marketplace: A decentralized platform for digital assets, specifically NFTs. It provides functions like NFT creation, listing, trading, staking, borrowing against NFT collateral, and facilitating fundraising and charitable NFT sales.

X-HERO Metaverse: An unlimited virtual world enabling users to achieve the unimaginable, featuring Game Play to Earn, Free to Earn, XHERO University, and the XHERO City community.

X-HERO DAO: Ensures the sustainable decentralization of the entire XHERO ecosystem through a DAO platform, allowing the XHERO community to thrive without limits.

Humanitarian Certificate: A system storing all charitable volunteer activities as NFTs, facilitating trading similar to Carbon credits.

X-HERO not only aims to generate profits for investors but also strives for a higher goal of creating a brighter future for the entire community. With the spirit of "SAVING THE WORLD," we hope X-HERO will become a pioneering leader in the cryptocurrency revolution.

From April 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, all new members registering accounts on the website www.xhero.xyz will receive 100,000 GEM and can earn an additional 50,000 GEM daily through check-ins, entirely free of charge. GEM Token is the second token in the X-HERO ecosystem, serving functions such as incentives, rewards, gifts, fee payments, NFT mining, and swapping for other tokens on different exchanges.

Additionally, X-HERO is conducting a presale for its main token, HERO. HERO token is built on the Ethereum blockchain with the symbol HERO. The total supply of HERO Token is 500,000,000,000,000 HERO, slightly lower than the current total supply of Shiba Inu, which is 589,530,000,000,000 SHIB. The presale of HERO Token will run for six months from April 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, with the planned listing date on October 10, 2024.

