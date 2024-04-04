Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) (OTCQB: ENDMF) (FSE: SOG0) ("Enduro Metals" or the "Company") today announced the grant of incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") with an exercise price of $0.40 per share (the "Options") to consultants, officers and directors of the Company. All the Options vest immediately and will expire five years from the date of grant.

The Company also issued an aggregate of 300,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Directors of the Company. Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share on vesting. The RSUs will vest 1 year after the date of grant.

The grant of the Options and RSUs is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a total 688km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, the Company's geological team have outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, newly discovered copper-gold porphyry mineralization at North Toe, and a large 10km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.

