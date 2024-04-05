Orora Packaging Solutions: Orora's Jarbot Reusable Packaging System Wins Prestigious 2024 Innovators Award From the Sustainable Packaging Coalition

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Orora Packaging Solutions, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions, is proud to announce that its Jarbot Reusable Packaging System has been named the winner in the Overall Packaging System Category at the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC) Innovator Awards for 2024.





The Sustainable Packaging Coalition recognizes meaningful contributions and advancements towards more sustainable packaging through its annual Innovator Awards. The Overall Packaging Systems category acknowledges solutions that radically break the mold of a current packaging category through wholesale redesign, reducing the need for single-use packaging, through reuse and refill offerings.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this innovation award from SPC for Jarbot," said Orora Packaging Solutions Chief Marketing, Design, and Sustainability Officer, Chris Bradley.

"Jarbot is a reuse-optimized packaging system that can be shared by a multitude of brands to store a wide range of products. It has been designed to solve fundamental problems faced by consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers when scaling their reusable packaging initiatives," Mr. Bradley said.

"In order for reusable CPG packaging to achieve scale, it is critical to drive down the costs of collection, cleaning and refilling to levels that are close to the cost of single-use packaging.

"This will require breakthroughs in packaging design and cooperation across brands and companies. Scaling reuse for CPG brands is the long-term goal and we feel confident that Jarbot is a major step in the right direction.

"There is a broad range of consumer-packaged goods that could eventually benefit from Jarbot, including prepackaged foods & beverages, personal care, beauty and cleaning products. This solution could be considered for products ranging from nut butters and jellies to shampoos and body lotions."

The awards are judged by a committee consisting of SPC Executive Committee members, Paul Nowak, Executive Director of renowned sustainability advisory GreenBlue, as well as external guest judges from university, consultancy, or design agency representatives with significant expertise in a particular category.

About Orora Packaging Solutions:

Orora Packaging Solutions is part of the ASX-listed Orora Limited Group, a leading manufacturer and distributor of sustainable, innovative packaging solutions to customers across the world. From custom packaging design to corrugated manufacturing and equipment & automation, Orora Packaging Solutions works with brands to create packaging solutions that are renewable, recyclable and reusable. Orora Packaging Solutions specializes in developing these solutions for customers in the food, beverage, technology, healthcare, automotive, industrial and retail markets.

Contact Information

Brodie Vander Dussen

Marketing Manager

brodie.vanderdussen@ororagroup.com

M: +1 714.562.6000

James Aanensen

Orora External Affairs Manager

james.aanensen@ororagroup.com

M: +61 410 518 590

SOURCE: Orora Packaging Solutions

