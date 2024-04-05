Agronomics Limited: Agronomics Invests US$10M in Liberation Labs

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / Agronomics (LSE:ANIC), a leading listed company focused on the field of cellular agriculture, is pleased to announce that it has invested US$ 10 million in its portfolio company Liberation Labs Holding Inc. ("Liberation Labs") as part of a wider US$ 12.5 million financing round with participation from existing investor Siddhi Capital. The investment was made in the form of a Secured Convertible Promissory Note ("SCPN"), a form of convertible debt, for the continued construction of its facility in Richmond, Indiana in advance of Liberation Labs' Series A round (a "Qualified Financing"). The SCPN will convert into the same instrument and terms as the Qualified Financing which is anticipated to raise a minimum of US$ 37.5 million through a combination of debt and equity. The investment was made using cash from the Company's own resources.

Including this SCPN, Liberation Labs has now raised US$ 33.5 million in equity-linked instruments and has formal commitments for non-dilutive funding totalling a further US$ 55 million. This includes US$ 30 million in equipment financing and a US$ 25 million loan from Ameris Bank which is backed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture via the Business and Industry Guaranteed Loan Program.

Liberation Labs is seeking to become the industrial biotechnology industry's global fabrication partner through the design, build and operation of Bio3, its purpose-built biomanufacturing platform. This platform will address the critical bottleneck which fermentation companies face. Liberation Labs broke ground in June 2023 on its first facility which when complete will have 600k litres of fermentation capacity. Today, the project is approximately halfway through its build programme and, subject to completion of the Qualified Financing, is expected to be commissioned in Q1 2025. This site, located in Richmond, Indiana which has the potential to be expanded by an additional 4 million litres of capacity was selected considering several key metrics such as access to sugar inputs, utility rates, cost and availability of labour, regulatory environment, availability of government incentives.

Including the SCPN, Agronomics has invested US$ 17.6 million in Liberation Labs which, subject to audit, is currently carried at a book value of £25.7 million. This position represents approximately 14.8% of Agronomics' last stated Net Asset Value, including post-balance sheet date adjustments. Agronomics now holds 37.5% of Liberation Labs on a fully diluted basis.

Mark Warner, CEO and Co-Founder of Liberation Labs said:

"The new funding from Agronomics and Siddhi Capital comes as we continue to make significant progress in building out our operations team and advancing facility construction - including the installation of key equipment like fermenters and spray dryers. Each day we're closer to our goal of unlocking the potential of domestic manufacturing of novel proteins for both food and industrial use. We greatly appreciate the continued support of our major funding partners."

Jim Mellon, Executive Chairman of Agronomics added:

"Liberation Labs continues to deliver on the project milestones of its launch facility in Indiana. We have huge confidence in the team's ability to execute and believe that Liberation Labs will become the first company in Agronomics' portfolio to be cash generative."

About Liberation Labs

Liberation Labs is commercializing precision fermentation with a global network of purpose-built manufacturing facilities that enable the next wave of biotechnology advancements to produce bio-based consumer products at scale. We combine modern technology with fit-for-purpose design to bring reliable and cost-effective solutions that meet customer demand across the world. More information is available at www.liberationlabs.com.

In the year to 31/12/23, Liberation Labs reported a loss of US$ 7.1 million and as at 31/12/23 had net assets of US$ 12.7 million.

About Agronomics

Agronomics is a leading listed company focussing on investment opportunities within the field of cellular agriculture. The Company has established a portfolio of over 20 companies in this rapidly advancing sector. It seeks to invest in companies owning technologies with defensible intellectual property that offer new ways of producing food and ingredients with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability, as well as addressing human health, food security and animal welfare. A full list of Agronomics' portfolio companies is available at https://agronomics.im/.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU No. 596/2014) AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

Agronomics Limited Beaumont Cornish Limited Canaccord Genuity Limited Cavendish Capital Markets Limited Peterhouse Capital Limited SEC Newgate The Company Nomad Joint Broker Joint Broker Joint Broker Public Relations Jim Mellon Denham Eke Roland Cornish James Biddle Andrew Potts Harry Pardoe Alex Aylen Giles Balleny Michael Johnson Charlie Combe Lucy Williams Charles Goodfellow Bob Huxford

Anthony Hughes +44 (0) 1624 639396 info@agronomics.im +44 (0) 207 628 3396 +44 (0) 207 523 8000 +44 (0) 207 397 8900 +44 (0) 207 469 0936 agronomics@secnewgate.co.uk

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Agronomics Limited

View the original press release on accesswire.com