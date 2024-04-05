Anzeige
Freitag, 05.04.2024
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
WKN: A2DRWD | ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 | Ticker-Symbol: 6P9
Frankfurt
04.04.24
21:50 Uhr
2,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
05.04.2024 | 08:31
Global Ports Holding PLC: Awarded preferred bidder status for Casablanca Cruise Port

DJ Awarded preferred bidder status for Casablanca Cruise Port 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Awarded preferred bidder status for Casablanca Cruise Port 
05-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Global Ports Holding Plc 
Awarded preferred bidder status for Casablanca Cruise Port 
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to 
announce that following a public tender process, a majority-owned consortium (the "Consortium") between GPH (51%), 
local shareholder, Steya (40%) and Ocean Infrastructures Management (9%) has been awarded preferred bidder status for a 
15-year concession agreement with Agence Nationale des Ports ("ANP"), to operate the Casablanca new cruise terminal. 
The consortium and ANP will now work towards agreeing on the terms of the concession agreement. 
Casablanca, Morocco's largest city, offers cruise passengers a wonderful blend of traditional Moroccan culture and 
contemporary experiences. It is also the cruise gateway to Rabat and the enchanting Red City of Marrakech, which will 
soon be within 1.2hrs reach with the new bullet train project, set to be completed before the 2030 FIFA World Cup to be 
hosted jointly by Morocco, Spain and Portugal. From historic mosques and cathedrals, historical neighbourhoods to 
relaxing beaches and vibrant promenades, the city offers visitors a wide range of experiences. Located on the Northwest 
coast of Africa, Casablanca is a key stopover port for Canary Island and West Mediterranean cruises, as well as 
crossing sailings between Europe and the Caribbean. 
Port investment 
The cruise port facilities recently underwent a EUR 60 million investment in the cruise port infrastructure. This 
investment, which was led by ANP, included the construction of a new cruise pier, cruise terminal and maritime station 
to international standards, significantly increasing the port's capacity. The port is now capable of handling ships up 
to 350m long and has the cruise port infrastructure to welcome 400k passengers per annum. Casablanca Cruise Port is 
expected to welcome c150k transit passengers in 2024, rising to c180k passengers in 2025. 
 
 
CONTACT 
For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries: 
Investor Relations 
Martin Brown 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 313679 
EQS News ID:  1873735 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1873735&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
