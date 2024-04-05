In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. FOB China prices for wafers have experienced a widespread decline for the third consecutive week, underscoring the prevalent oversupply in the market. Mono PERC M10 and n-type M10 wafer prices decreased noticeably by 9. 79% and 10. 53% week to week, reaching $0. 212 per piece (pc) and $0. 204/pc, respectively. Similarly, Mono PERC G12 and n-type G12 wafer prices also dropped by 3. 93% and 7. 73% week to week at $0. 318/pc and 0. 334/pc, respectively. According ...

