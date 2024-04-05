SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN; NASDAQ: SHLT) ("SHL" or the "Company"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, today announced that it will publish its results for 2023 on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 7 am CET.

The conference call for investors, journalists, and analysts to discuss the annual results 2023 will be hosted by Yariv Alroy, Chairman, Erez Nachtomy, CEO, and Amir Hai, CFO, and has been scheduled for the same day as following:

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Time: 4 pm CET 10 am ET 5 pm Israel Time

The conference call can be accessed live via the below dial-in numbers: From Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 From the UK +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 From the USA +1 (1) 631 570 56 13 From Israel +972 3763 1173 Toll free: 1 80 921 44 27 Local: +972 3763 1173

Other international numbers are available here.

After the presentation, there will be an open Q&A. The conference call is scheduled to last 40-60 minutes and will be held in English.

The press release and the presentations slides will be made available at the Company's website www.shl-telemedicine.com at 7 am CET on April 17, 2024.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957) and on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (SHLT, ISIN: US78423T2006, CUSIP: 78423T200). For more information, please visit our website at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

For any additional support, please contact Fabienne Farner, phone +41 43 244 81 42 or e-mail shl@irf-reputation.ch