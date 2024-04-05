In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that the solar regions of California, Nevada, Arizona and western Texas saw lower than normal irradiance in March, while high irradiance levels were recorded from the midwest to the Carolinas and across most of Mexico. March presented a mixed bag for solar energy across North America as the continent moved from a warm winter into early spring. The solar regions of California, Nevada, Arizona and western Texas saw lower than normal irradiance, but March was a clear and sunny month from the midwest to the Carolinas and across ...

