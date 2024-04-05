Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 05
[05.04.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.04.24
IE00BN4GXL63
18,543,600.00
EUR
0
171,461,841.20
9.2464
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.04.24
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
939,832.06
93.2373
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.04.24
IE00BMQ5Y557
186,600.00
EUR
0
19,834,823.41
106.2959
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.04.24
IE00BMDWWS85
47,642.00
USD
0
5,275,573.73
110.7337
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.04.24
IE00BN0T9H70
37,639.00
GBP
0
4,065,686.41
108.0179
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.04.24
IE00BKX90X67
40,411.00
EUR
0
4,201,009.17
103.9571
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.04.24
IE00BKX90W50
27,839.00
CHF
0
2,684,969.68
96.4463
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.04.24
IE000V6NHO66
5,337,618.00
EUR
0
52,288,185.29
9.7962
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.04.24
IE000L1I4R94
1,655,163.00
USD
0
17,261,511.83
10.4289
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.04.24
IE000LJG9WK1
675,740.00
GBP
0
6,921,813.87
10.2433
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.04.24
IE000WXLHR76
1,889,910.00
EUR
0
19,297,148.27
10.2106
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.04.24
IE000P7C7930
27,990.00
GBP
0
286,508.77
10.2361
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.04.24
IE000061JZE2
60,000.00
USD
0
609,828.20
10.1638