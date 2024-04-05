Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV:PLSR)(OTCQB:PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to accelerate the expiry date of the common share purchase warrants issued on August 15, 2023 (the "Warrants") under the warrant indenture between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Warrant Agent") dated August 15, 2023 (the "Warrant Indenture").

President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Abraham-James commented, "Early exercise of warrants from the Initial Public Offering strengthens our treasury at an exciting and important time for the Company. Proceeds from the warrant exercise will allow us to expand our 2024 work programs and accelerate our efforts to unlock the full value of the Topaz discovery."

Pursuant to the Warrant Indenture, if the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange equals or exceeds CAD$0.60 for a period of twenty-five (25) consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Trigger"), the Company is entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date which is thirty (30) days following the delivery of the acceleration notice via news release disseminated on SEDAR+ (the "Acceleration Notice") to the Registered Warrant holders and the Warrant Agent of the Warrants. This press release serves as delivery of the Acceleration Notice indicating the election of the Company to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to May 6, 2024 (the "Accelerated Expiry Date").

Any Warrants that have not been exercised by 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on May 6, 2024, will automatically be cancelled.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CAD$0.45 per warrant share. If all 7,425,633 remaining Warrants are exercised, gross proceeds to the Company will total CAD$3,341,535, however there can be no assurance that these remaining Warrants will be exercised prior to the Accelerated Expiry Date. As of April 3, 2024, 2,870,225 Warrants have been exercised for gross proceeds of CAD$1,291,601. In addition, as of April 3, 2024, 886,472 broker warrants issued to Haywood Securities Inc. (of a total 1,061,472) have been exercised at exercise prices of CAD$0.30 and CAD$0.45 for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$314,692. The Company's current cash position is CAD$3.1 million.

Warrant holders who wish to exercise their Warrants should review the exercise requirements contained in the Acceleration Notice, the Warrant Indenture and, if applicable, the certificate evidencing their Warrants, and contact their legal and investment advisors before submitting the exercise form and any other applicable documentation to the Warrant Agent.

Any capitalized term in this press release that is not otherwise defined herein, shall have the meaning ascribed thereto in the Warrant Indenture.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR. Pulsar's portfolio consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com, follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) https://twitter.com/pulsarhelium?lang=en and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

