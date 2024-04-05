Anzeige
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
WKN: A3LL7M | ISIN: DE000A3LL7M4
Tradegate
05.04.24
08:00 Uhr
104,00 Euro
+1,15
+1,12 %
102,36103,9909:48
05.04.2024 | 09:34
Procedure for listing of Eleving Group bonds initiated

Nasdaq Riga on April 5, 2024 received application from Eleving Group
requesting listing of bonds on Nasdaq Baltic Bond List: 

  ISIN   Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date
XS2393240887   1 000     150 000    EUR   18.10.2026 

Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public
immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: Eleving Group prospectus


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

