AUSTRIACARD has a long heritage of providing secure services for smart card provision and document management in Europe. It has expanded its portfolio organically and through acquisition to encompass digital transformation technology and a strong franchise with challenger banks and is building on this with the development of its own digital solutions to support customers on their digital transformation journeys. We expect strong growth in the challenger bank market, adoption of digital solutions and value-added services in the smart card market to drive revenue growth and margin expansion over the forecast period.

