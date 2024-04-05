Clickcon has launched an online tool to design solar carports and shades. The tool uses the German company's mounting systems for the designed projects. From pv magazine Germany Clickcon has developed a new online calculator for its ClickPlain Pro in-roof mounting system for framed solar modules. With this new online tool, customers and installers can create offers for PV mounting systems for solar carports and shades, immediately after registering on its website, said the company. The tool could be used to configure individual PV roofs for terraces and carports. When the configurations are finalized, ...

