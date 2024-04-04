Press Release

New Appointment

Damien Chiaffi appointed as Chief Executive Officer of MRM He will replace François Matray who is leaving the company for personal reasons



Paris, 4 April 2024: The Board of Directors of MRM, a real estate company specialising in retail property, convened and today announced the appointment of Damien Chiaffi as Chief Executive Officer.

At today's meeting, the Board noted François Matray's decision not to seek a renewal of his mandate as Chief Executive Officer of MRM for personal and family reasons. He had held this position since 1 October 2020.

Damien Chiaffi has worked at MRM since 2015 and is currently Real Estate and CSR Director. His appointment as Chief Executive Officer will take effect following the General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 5 June 2024.

Members of the Board praised the achievements of Mr Matray during his term of office, most notably the acquisition of the Flins and Ollioules shopping centres at the end of 2022, which marked a change of scale for MRM.

Louis Bourrousse, Chairman of MRM's Board of Directors, commented: "We are delighted to promote Damien Chiaffi to the post of Chief Executive Officer of MRM. His intimate knowledge of the company, the assets in its portfolio and the brands that occupy its shopping centres and malls, make him the natural successor to François Matray. His mission will be to pursue the implementation of the strategy for the management and value-enhancement of MRM's assets. The restructuring and partial renovation programme at Flins, the proactive management of the brand mix and the letting of available space are all priorities alongside the implementation of the ESG action plan and the Climate Plan adopted by the Company. I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt thanks to François Matray for his tireless commitment whilst leading MRM, adapting our assets to changes in the retail sector and, in 2022, completing a transformational deal that allowed MRM to change scale. The whole Board of Directors joins me in wishing François Matray every success in his future projects."

Damien Chiaffi: biographical details

Damien Chiaffi will become Chief Executive Officer of MRM from 5 June 2024.

He has been Real Estate and CSR Director since 2023. He joined MRM in 2015 as Asset Management Director.

From 2009 to 2015, Damien spent more than six years at Carrefour Property as Asset Manager, responsible for developing and implementing the value-enhancement strategy of sites. He had initially joined the Carrefour Group in 2007 as a Project Manager where he managed projects for the extension, creation and transfer of hypermarkets, shopping malls and retail parks.

Damien Chiaffi, 45, holds a postgraduate Degree (DESS) in Real Estate Law and Real Estate Development from the University of Paris-Panthéon-Assas.

Calendar

Financial information for the 1st quarter of 2024 will be published before the market opens on 16 May 2024.

About MRM

MRM is a listed real estate investment company that owns and manages a portfolio of retail properties across several regions of France. Its majority shareholder is SCOR SE, which currently owns 56.6% of share capital. MRM is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR00140085W6 - Bloomberg code: MRM:FP - Reuters code: MRM.PA). MRM opted for SIIC status on 1 January 2008.

For more information:

MRM

5, avenue Kléber

75795 Paris Cedex 16

France

T +33 1 58 44 70 00



relation_finances@mrminvest.com Isabelle Laurent, OPRG Financial

T +33 6 42 37 54 17

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr







